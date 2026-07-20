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Al-Ahzab
۱
۱:۳۳
يا ايها النبي اتق الله ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ان الله كان عليما حكيما ١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ ٱتَّقِ ٱللَّهَ وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ عَلِيمًا حَكِيمًۭا ١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
ٱتَّقِ
ٱللَّهَ
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
١
ای پیامبر! از الله بترس، و از کافران و منافقان اطاعت نکن، بیگمان الله دانای حکیم است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
دنبال کردن
۴۵ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۳-۸
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
بیشتر ببین
۲۲
۴
Yousef Junior
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۳-۳
This morning and several other times in the past few weeks was spent arduously debating with a Muslim friend of mine about Western ideas, liberalism, etc and their relationship to Islam, compatibilities, etc.
The fundemental difference in source for information:
The tradition passed down to us, and hopefully the inheritance of revelation from Allah
Vs.
The construct of modern thinkers and the human psyche; the innate superiority given to 'm...
بیشتر ببین
۲۶
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه بعدی