Musa encouraged His People to put Their Trust in Allah Allah told us that Musa said to the Children of Israel: يقَوْمِ إِن كُنتُمْ ءامَنْتُمْ بِاللَّهِ فَعَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلُواْ إِن كُنْتُم مُّسْلِمِينَ (O my people! If you have believed in Allah, then put your trust in Him if you are Muslims.) Allah is sufficient for those who put their trust in Him. أَلَيْسَ اللَّهُ بِكَافٍ عَبْدَهُ (Is not Allah sufficient for His servant)(39:36) وَمَن يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ (And whosoever puts his trust in Allah, then He will suffice him.)(65:3) Allah combines worship and reliance in many places. He said: فَاعْبُدْهُ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَيْهِ (So worship Him and put your trust in Him.)(11:123) قُلْ هُوَ الرَّحْمَنُ ءَامَنَّا بِهِ وَعَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا (Say: "He is the Most Gracious (Allah), in Him we believe, and in Him we put our trust..)(67:29) and رَّبُّ الْمَشْرِقِ وَالْمَغْرِبِ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ هُوَ فَاتَّخِذْهُ وَكِيلاً ((He alone is) the Lord of the east and the west; none has the right to be worshipped but He. So take Him (alone) as a protector.)(73:9) And Allah commanded the believers to say many times in their Salah: إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ (You (Alone) we worship, and You (Alone) we ask for help (for each and everything).)(1:5) The Children of Israel complied with this command and said: عَلَى اللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لاَ تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةً لِّلْقَوْمِ الظَّلِمِينَ (In Allah we put our trust. Our Lord! Make us not a trial for the folk who are wrongdoers.) This means don't give them victory over us so that they rule us. So they might not think that they have authority over us because they were following the truth and we were falsehood. This might be a deceiving trial for them. This meaning was reported from Abu Mijliz and Abu Ad-Duha, `Abdur-Razzaq, in a narration from Mujahid, said, رَبَّنَا لاَ تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةً لِّلْقَوْمِ الظَّلِمِينَ (Our Lord! Make us not a trial for the folk who are wrongdoers) meaning, "Do not give them authority over us so they might make us fall into Fitnah." Allah's statement: وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ (And save us by Your mercy) means save us through Your mercy and beneficence مِنَ الْقَوْمِ الْكَفِرِينَ (from the disbelieving folk. ) meaning, from those who denied the truth and covered it. We truly have believed in You and put our trust in You.