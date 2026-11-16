Which was revealed in Makkah بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful تِلْكَ ءاَيَتُ الْكِتَبِ الْحَكِيمِ (These are the verses of the Book (the Qur'an) Al-Hakim.) This indicates that these are verses of the Qur'an, in which the wisdom of judgment is clear. The Messenger cannot be but a Human Being Allah rebukes the attitude of the disbelievers with the words أَكَانَ لِلنَّاسِ عَجَبًا (Is it a wonder for mankind...) They have always found it strange that Allah would send Messengers to them from among mankind. Allah also tells us about other people from previous nations who said, أَبَشَرٌ يَهْدُونَنَا (Shall mere men guide us) (64:6) Hud and Salih said to their people: أَوَ عَجِبْتُمْ أَن جَآءَكُمْ ذِكْرٌ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ عَلَى رَجُلٍ مِّنْكُمْ (Do you wonder that there has come to you a reminder from your Lord through a man from among you.) (7:63) Allah also told us what the disbelievers from Quraysh said: أَجَعَلَ الاٌّلِهَةَ إِلَهاً وَحِداً إِنَّ هَذَا لَشَىْءٌ عُجَابٌ (Has he made the gods into one God Verily, this is a curious thing!) (38:5) Ad-Dahhak reported Ibn `Abbas that he said: "When Allah sent Muhammad ﷺ as a Messenger, most of the Arabs denied him and his message and said: Allah is greater than sending a human Messenger like Muhammad ﷺ. " Ibn `Abbas said, "So Allah revealed: أَكَانَ لِلنَّاسِ عَجَبًا (Is it a wonder for mankind...)" Allah's statement; أَنَّ لَهُمْ قَدَمَ صِدْقٍ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ (that they shall have with their Lord the rewards of their good deeds) Scholars have differed over the meaning of the reward for the good deeds in this Ayah: وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ ءامَنُواْ أَنَّ لَهُمْ قَدَمَ صِدْقٍ (and give good news to those who believe that they shall have with their Lord the rewards of their good deeds.) `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported that Ibn `Abbas said about this Ayah, "Eternal happiness has been written for them." Al-`Awfi reported that Ibn `Abbas said: "It is the good reward for what they have done." Mujahid said: "It is their good deeds -- their prayers, fasting, charity, and glorification." He then said, "And Muhammad will intercede for them." Allah said: قَالَ الْكَفِرُونَ إِنَّ هَذَا لَسَحِرٌ مُّبِينٌ ((But) the disbelievers say: "This is indeed an evident sorcerer!") This means that the disbelievers said this although Allah has sent a Messenger from among themselves to them, a man of their own race as a bearer of good news and as a warner. But they are the liars in saying that.