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Yúsuf
68
12:68
ولما دخلوا من حيث امرهم ابوهم ما كان يغني عنهم من الله من شيء الا حاجة في نفس يعقوب قضاها وانه لذو علم لما علمناه ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦٨
وَلَمَّا دَخَلُوا۟ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَمَرَهُمْ أَبُوهُم مَّا كَانَ يُغْنِى عَنْهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ إِلَّا حَاجَةًۭ فِى نَفْسِ يَعْقُوبَ قَضَىٰهَا ۚ وَإِنَّهُۥ لَذُو عِلْمٍۢ لِّمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٦٨
وَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَمَرَهُمۡ
أَبُوهُم
مَّا
كَانَ
يُغۡنِي
عَنۡهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِلَّا
حَاجَةٗ
فِي
نَفۡسِ
يَعۡقُوبَ
قَضَىٰهَاۚ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَذُو
عِلۡمٖ
لِّمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦٨
Pero aunque entraron del modo que les aconsejó su padre, esto de nada les habría servido contra el designio de Dios, pues solo era una prevención que Jacob había tomado [para proteger a sus hijos]. Jacob tenía un conocimiento que le había enseñado [a través de la revelación]. Pero la mayoría de la gente lo ignora.
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Saaniya Nerekar
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 12:68
Allah's decree always prevails.
we do our best and what is in our capacity but if still things happen, we have to realize that, that is what Allah SWT has decreed for us.
And if Allah has decreed something for us then it is best for us.
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Razia Zahra
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hace 5 años
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Aleya 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
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