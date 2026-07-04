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Yúsuf
67
12:67
وقال يا بني لا تدخلوا من باب واحد وادخلوا من ابواب متفرقة وما اغني عنكم من الله من شيء ان الحكم الا لله عليه توكلت وعليه فليتوكل المتوكلون ٦٧
وَقَالَ يَـٰبَنِىَّ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ مِنۢ بَابٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ وَٱدْخُلُوا۟ مِنْ أَبْوَٰبٍۢ مُّتَفَرِّقَةٍۢ ۖ وَمَآ أُغْنِى عَنكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ ۖ إِنِ ٱلْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ ۖ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ ۖ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ ٦٧
وَقَالَ
يَٰبَنِيَّ
لَا
تَدۡخُلُواْ
مِنۢ
بَابٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
مِنۡ
أَبۡوَٰبٖ
مُّتَفَرِّقَةٖۖ
وَمَآ
أُغۡنِي
عَنكُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍۖ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِۖ
عَلَيۡهِ
تَوَكَّلۡتُۖ
وَعَلَيۡهِ
فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ
ٱلۡمُتَوَكِّلُونَ
٦٧
Dijo [Jacob]: “¡Hijos míos! No entren todos [a la ciudad] por la misma puerta, mejor ingresen por puertas diferentes[1], pero sepan que no puedo hacer nada contra el designio de Dios, pues Él es Quien decreta todos los asuntos. En Él he depositado mi confianza, y a Él deben encomendarse quienes en Él confían”.
1
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Saaniya Nerekar
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hace 2 años
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Referencias
Aleya 12:67
At the end of the day the decision is of Allah.
this makes us realize that each and every person must be good to Allah.
Trust Allah.
don't trust yourselves and don't be proud of who you are , you must be confident but this confidence should not make you independent of Allah.
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Razia Zahra
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hace 5 años
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Aleya 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
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