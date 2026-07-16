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12:16
وجاءوا اباهم عشاء يبكون ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ أَبَاهُمْ عِشَآءًۭ يَبْكُونَ ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ
أَبَاهُمۡ
عِشَآءٗ
يَبۡكُونَ
١٦
Al anochecer, se presentaron ante su padre llorando.
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12:16
وجاءوا اباهم عشاء يبكون ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ أَبَاهُمْ عِشَآءًۭ يَبْكُونَ ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ
أَبَاهُمۡ
عِشَآءٗ
يَبۡكُونَ
١٦
Al anochecer, se presentaron ante su padre llorando.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.