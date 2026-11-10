The Command to reflect upon the Creation of the Heavens and the Earth Allah, the Exalted, guides His servants to reflect upon His blessings. What Allah has created in the heavens and the earth is part of the clear signs for those who possess correct understanding. From that which is in the heavens are the luminous stars, the firmaments, the moving planetary bodies, the sun and the moon. This also includes the night and day, their alternating, and their merging so that one is long and the other is short. Then they alternate (through the year) so that the long one becomes short and the short one becomes long. Likewise, from the signs in the heavens is the rising of the sun, its vastness, its beauty and its adornment. Also, whatever rain that Allah sends down from the heavens, thereby bringing the earth to life after its death, and causing various types of fruits, crops, flowers and plants to grow, is from its signs. Whatever Allah creates in the earth from the various species of beasts, with their differing colors and benefits (for man), are signs. The mountains, plains, deserts, civilizations, structures and barren lands of the earth are signs. Then there are the wonders of the sea and its waves. Yet, it still has been made subservient and submissive to those who travel upon its surface. It carries their ships, allowing them to traverse upon it with ease. This is all under the control of the Most Able; there is no God worthy of worship except Him and there is no true Lord other than Him. Concerning Allah's statement, وَمَا تُغْنِى الآيَتُ وَالنُّذُرُ عَن قَوْمٍ لاَّ يُؤْمِنُونَ (But neither Ayat nor warners benefit those who do not believe.) This means, `What thing will benefit such disbelieving people besides the heavenly and earthly signs, and the Messengers with their miracles, proofs and evidences that clearly prove the truthfulness of their message' This is similar to Allah's statement, إِنَّ الَّذِينَ حَقَّتْ عَلَيْهِمْ كَلِمَةُ رَبِّكَ لاَ يُؤْمِنُونَ (Truly! Those against whom the Word of your Lord has been justified, will not believe.) 10:96 Concerning Allah's statement, فَهَلْ يَنتَظِرُونَ إِلاَّ مِثْلَ أَيَّامِ الَّذِينَ خَلَوْاْ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ (Then do they wait save for the likes of the days of men who passed away before them) This means, `Are these who reject you Muhammad ﷺ, waiting for the vengeance and torment like the Days of Allah, when He punished those who came before them of the previous nations that rejected their Messengers' قُلْ فَانْتَظِرُواْ إِنَّى مَعَكُمْ مِّنَ الْمُنْتَظِرِينَثُمَّ نُنَجِّى رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ ءامَنُواْ (Say: "Wait then, I am waiting with you among those who wait." Then We save Our Messengers and those who believe!) This means, `Verily, We destroy those who reject the Messengers.' كَذَلِكَ حَقًّا عَلَيْنَا نُنجِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ (Thus it is incumbent upon Us to save the believers.) This means that this is a right that Allah, the Exalted, has obligated upon His Noble Self. This is similar to His statement, كَتَبَ رَبُّكُمْ عَلَى نَفْسِهِ الرَّحْمَةَ (Your Lord has written (prescribed) mercy for Himself) 6:54