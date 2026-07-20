Aleyas:
83
Lugar de revelación:
La Meca
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah is the theological core known as the "Heart of the Quran". Its main purpose is to establish the truth of Muḥammad's (ﷺ) mission, the divine authority of the Quran, and the reality of the Resurrection. It achieves this by presenting proofs from the cosmos and history, contrasting the eventual victory of the righteous with the comprehensive destruction that befell past nations who rejected their messengers.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan.
Context: The surah was revealed to console the Prophet (ﷺ) during the severe early persecution and to warn the polytheists that their rejection would lead to the same fate as previous generations.
Chronology: It is counted as the 41st surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Jinn and before al-Furqān.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: "Sūrat Yā-Sīn," named after the two letters that open the surah. It is also known as "Sūrat al-Qalb" (The Heart of the Quran), based on a ḥadīth of the Prophet (ﷺ). Another name that has been used is "Sūrat Ḥabīb al-Najjār", in reference to the man who came running from the farthest part of the city [20].
Virtue: The Prophet (ﷺ) commanded, "Recite Yā-Sīn upon your deceased" (i.e. those about to die), and a ḥadīth states that whoever reads it, Allah will write for him the reward of reading the entire Quran ten times.
Ayah Count: 82 ayahs (Majority) or 83 (Kūfan).
Surah Overview: