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78
36:78
وضرب لنا مثلا ونسي خلقه قال من يحيي العظام وهي رميم ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ لَنَا مَثَلًۭا وَنَسِىَ خَلْقَهُۥ ۖ قَالَ مَن يُحْىِ ٱلْعِظَـٰمَ وَهِىَ رَمِيمٌۭ ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ
لَنَا
مَثَلٗا
وَنَسِيَ
خَلۡقَهُۥۖ
قَالَ
مَن
يُحۡيِ
ٱلۡعِظَٰمَ
وَهِيَ
رَمِيمٞ
٧٨
Y [este incrédulo] nos compara [con un ser creado] olvidando cómo ha sido creado él mismo, y dice: “¿Quién dará vida a los huesos cuando estén ya carcomidos?”
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Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hammad Fahim
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hace 30 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Fariha Guncha
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hace 40 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 88:17, 36:78-79
Ever seen a suckerfish?
I saw a video where three of them lay motionless, clinging to a rock in the desert of silence. They seemed lifeless, abandoned.
Then, someone poured a splash of water over it. The fish stirred, wriggled, and returned to life, as if they had never been dead.
It reminded me of the resurrection of the dead — how something that seems utterly still, barren, and lifeless can awaken in a moment, with just a touch of mercy.
Is...
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17
3
Salah Sheikh
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hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 6:59, 36:77-82, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
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10
1
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