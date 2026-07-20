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Yá-Sín
76
36:76
فلا يحزنك قولهم انا نعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٦
فَلَا يَحْزُنكَ قَوْلُهُمْ ۘ إِنَّا نَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٦
فَلَا
يَحۡزُنكَ
قَوۡلُهُمۡۘ
إِنَّا
نَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٦
Que no te apene lo que dicen, bien sabemos lo que murmuran [en secreto] y lo que dicen abiertamente.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
sharifa alamri
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Referencias
Aleya 36:76
Don’t worry about people intentions towards you. You do you , remember Allah is always with you Seeing, Hearing.
And He knows what people say out loud or keep within themselves.
A lesson in Tawakul توكل
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Hammad Fahim
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hace 30 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver más
12
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
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