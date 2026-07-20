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Yá-Sín
70
36:70
لينذر من كان حيا ويحق القول على الكافرين ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ مَن كَانَ حَيًّۭا وَيَحِقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ عَلَى ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ
مَن
كَانَ
حَيّٗا
وَيَحِقَّ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَى
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٧٠
una amonestación para quien tenga un corazón vivo, y también una evidencia contra los que se niegan a creer [en él].
Tafsires
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Reflexiones.
Respuestas
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Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 30 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:69-70, 36:11
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
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26
8
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