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Yá-Sín
66
36:66
ولو نشاء لطمسنا على اعينهم فاستبقوا الصراط فانى يبصرون ٦٦
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَطَمَسْنَا عَلَىٰٓ أَعْيُنِهِمْ فَٱسْتَبَقُوا۟ ٱلصِّرَٰطَ فَأَنَّىٰ يُبْصِرُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
نَشَآءُ
لَطَمَسۡنَا
عَلَىٰٓ
أَعۡيُنِهِمۡ
فَٱسۡتَبَقُواْ
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
فَأَنَّىٰ
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٦٦
Si quisiera los cegaría, pero aunque se precipitaran [por encontrar] el camino, ¿cómo podrían ver?
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Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hammad Fahim
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hace 30 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver más
12
3
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 27:19, 36:66-67
These verses remind me of how ungrateful I am. How can I complain about anything?
Had Allah willed, I could have been blinded, struggling to see my way. How could I possibly restore my vision if Allah took it away from me?
'Had We willed, We could have easily blinded their eyes, so they would struggle to find their way. How then could they see?' (36:66)
Had Allah willed, I could have been paralyzed - unable to move back and forth as I wish.
...
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32
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