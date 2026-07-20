Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yá-Sín
57
36:57
لهم فيها فاكهة ولهم ما يدعون ٥٧
لَهُمْ فِيهَا فَـٰكِهَةٌۭ وَلَهُم مَّا يَدَّعُونَ ٥٧
لَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
فَٰكِهَةٞ
وَلَهُم
مَّا
يَدَّعُونَ
٥٧
Allí tendrán frutos, y todo lo que pidan.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 102:8, 57:17, 50:35, 13:21, 42:20, 3:14, 36:57, 21:47
Imagine that everywhere you go throughout the day, there is a treasure chest coming along with you.
Every time you have a desire for something that is unlawful, deny yourself and imagine that you are placing it inside of this treasure chest. And then try to forget about it.
Now imagine reaching Jennah and opening this treasure chest that you carried around with you your whole life. Do you think you will feel deprived of anything in Jennah?
S...
Ver más
21
2
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 30 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver más
12
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente