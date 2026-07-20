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56
36:56
هم وازواجهم في ظلال على الارايك متكيون ٥٦
هُمْ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُمْ فِى ظِلَـٰلٍ عَلَى ٱلْأَرَآئِكِ مُتَّكِـُٔونَ ٥٦
هُمۡ
وَأَزۡوَٰجُهُمۡ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلۡأَرَآئِكِ
مُتَّكِـُٔونَ
٥٦
Ellos y sus cónyuges estarán a la sombra, reclinados sobre sofás.
Tafsires
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Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
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Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hammad Fahim
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hace 30 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver más
12
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
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