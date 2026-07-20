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35
36:35
لياكلوا من ثمره وما عملته ايديهم افلا يشكرون ٣٥
لِيَأْكُلُوا۟ مِن ثَمَرِهِۦ وَمَا عَمِلَتْهُ أَيْدِيهِمْ ۖ أَفَلَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٣٥
لِيَأۡكُلُواْ
مِن
ثَمَرِهِۦ
وَمَا
عَمِلَتۡهُ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٥
para que comieran de sus frutos. No fueron las manos de ustedes las que los crearon. ¿Acaso no van a agradecer [a Dios]?
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Khalisa M.
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hace 47 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 8:10, 6:160, 14:7, 56:65, 36:35
Junior year of high school, my AP US History teacher gave everyone B’s on our test.
Why?
Because the ENTIRE class failed 😅. Even the smartest kid in class. We were all shocked.
When we came in, he told us that after seeing our collective struggle he graded the test on a curve. And honestly, I’ve come to realize that’s what life is like for the believer too.
Because Allah ﷻ is rewarding us for things we didn’t even fully do.
Multiplying the go...
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21
3
Sohada A.
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hace 6 años
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Referencias
Sura 36 y Aleya 36:35
SubhanAllah connecting with Surah Yaseen this morning and being reminded that everything we have is only from Allah, none of us are entitled. If you’re choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving then at least remember with your heart and prove to Allah with your actions (prayer, charity, reading some Quran, maintaining good relations with family..) your gratitude. You know, things we should be also doing every other day of the year and throughout our li...
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16
3
Sirotum Daud
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hace 27 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
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12
1
Hammad Fahim
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hace 33 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 43 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver más
9
2
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