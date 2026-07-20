Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yá-Sín
31
36:31
الم يروا كم اهلكنا قبلهم من القرون انهم اليهم لا يرجعون ٣١
أَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ كَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا قَبْلَهُم مِّنَ ٱلْقُرُونِ أَنَّهُمْ إِلَيْهِمْ لَا يَرْجِعُونَ ٣١
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
كَمۡ
أَهۡلَكۡنَا
قَبۡلَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
أَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٣١
¿Acaso no observan cuántas generaciones que los precedieron he destruido? Esos ya no volverán [a la vida mundanal].
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Sirotum Daud
Seguir
hace 34 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:31, 36:5-6, 36:10-11, 36:13
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
Ver más
8
2
Sirotum Daud
Seguir
hace 18 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 62:9-10, 18:28, 36:31-32, 67:15, 67:24, 1:5-7
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
Ver más
8
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 33 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Ver más
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 43 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver más
9
2
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente