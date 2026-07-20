Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yá-Sín
19
36:19
قالوا طايركم معكم اين ذكرتم بل انتم قوم مسرفون ١٩
قَالُوا۟ طَـٰٓئِرُكُم مَّعَكُمْ ۚ أَئِن ذُكِّرْتُم ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ مُّسْرِفُونَ ١٩
قَالُواْ
طَٰٓئِرُكُم
مَّعَكُمۡ
أَئِن
ذُكِّرۡتُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
مُّسۡرِفُونَ
١٩
Dijeron [los Mensajeros]: “Su destino [bueno o malo] depende de ustedes1[1]. Pero ustedes, por el solo hecho de que los amonestemos [dirán que les traemos mala suerte]. En realidad son un pueblo de transgresores”.
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 33 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Ver más
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 34 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Ver más
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
hace 43 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver más
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Seguir
hace 50 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 7:130-131, 27:47, 36:18-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
Ver más
18
5
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente