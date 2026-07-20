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11
36:11
انما تنذر من اتبع الذكر وخشي الرحمان بالغيب فبشره بمغفرة واجر كريم ١١
إِنَّمَا تُنذِرُ مَنِ ٱتَّبَعَ ٱلذِّكْرَ وَخَشِىَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنَ بِٱلْغَيْبِ ۖ فَبَشِّرْهُ بِمَغْفِرَةٍۢ وَأَجْرٍۢ كَرِيمٍ ١١
إِنَّمَا
تُنذِرُ
مَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
ٱلذِّكۡرَ
وَخَشِيَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنَ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِۖ
فَبَشِّرۡهُ
بِمَغۡفِرَةٖ
وَأَجۡرٖ
كَرِيمٍ
١١
Solo se beneficia con tu amonestación quien sigue el Mensaje y teme al Compasivo en su intimidad. A ellos anúnciales que obtendrán el perdón y una recompensa generosa.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Sirotum Daud
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hace 24 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 41:34, 36:11, 31:17-18
A little under a year ago, there was this elder who went to sit by a this long table during a wedding reception with who I assume to be his grandson. The child now sat to his left, he'd notice this man to his right, elbows resting upon the table, staring blankly into his phone. Nonetheless, he continued to talk to the child.
The food would arrive from the left, those at the far left asked to pass it right. He attempts to pass it to the man on hi...
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9
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Sirotum Daud
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hace 31 semanas
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Aleya 2:273, 21:83, 36:11, 18:27-28, 41:34
For around a year and a half now, my health hasn't been at its best. There are a number of different conditions striking me that no doctor can explain, let alone resolve. They're not only inconvenient, they're intensely painful and draining. So much so that at its worst, I'm often even struggling to memorise and recite in prayer because of the pain even talking softly causes me.
As difficult as these conditions are on me, I trust in Allah's merc...
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24
26
Hidaya Sarangani
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 36:11
The only ones who will benefit from Qur’an are the ones who follow and apply what they learn from the ayah’s and lessons of the Qur’an. And the ones who are conscious and mindful of Allah. They are the ones who are careful of displeasing Allah in thoughts and actions. These people are those who have the Qur’an not only in their hearts but also in their limbs. They are the ones who are actively seeking knowledge and busy themselves in Akhirah-wort...
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9
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 3 años
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Referencias
Aleya 50:32-34, 98:7-8, 36:11
﷽
The gist of ‘Iman’ and ‘Aml e Salih’ is
‘God-consciousness‘
It means remembering Allah SWT all the time.
Whatever you are doing Allah is in your thoughts.
Its like when you are in love with someone
you are thinking about them all the time
Somehow you want to please them
you are yearning to meet them
Talk to them
Know them
To be close to them
What they like
What they don’t like
It’s a fire that encompass you
Your heart is full of emot...
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6
6
A Siddiqui
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hace 4 años
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Referencias
Aleya 36:69-70, 36:11
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
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26
8
Salah Sheikh
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hace 5 años
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Referencias
Aleya 6:59, 36:77-82, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
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10
1
Hammad Fahim
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hace 33 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Sirotum Daud
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hace 34 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 36:31, 36:5-6, 36:10-11, 36:13
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
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8
2
Hammad Fahim
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hace 34 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Ver más
7
5
Hammad Fahim
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hace 43 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Ver más
9
2
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