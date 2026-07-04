Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tá-Há
77
20:77
ولقد اوحينا الى موسى ان اسر بعبادي فاضرب لهم طريقا في البحر يبسا لا تخاف دركا ولا تخشى ٧٧
وَلَقَدْ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَسْرِ بِعِبَادِى فَٱضْرِبْ لَهُمْ طَرِيقًۭا فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ يَبَسًۭا لَّا تَخَـٰفُ دَرَكًۭا وَلَا تَخْشَىٰ ٧٧
وَلَقَدۡ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَسۡرِ
بِعِبَادِي
فَٱضۡرِبۡ
لَهُمۡ
طَرِيقٗا
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
يَبَسٗا
لَّا
تَخَٰفُ
دَرَكٗا
وَلَا
تَخۡشَىٰ
٧٧
Le ordené a Moisés: “Sal por la noche con Mis siervos, y abre [por Mi voluntad] el mar dejándoles un camino de tierra firme [por donde puedan huir], y no tengan temor de que los alcancen ni tampoco de morir ahogados”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
ماريا مرزوقي
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 27:10, 20:77, 20:68
I have learned a little bit about some principles in the Arabic Language. One being: زيادة المبنى زيادة في المعنى i.e. increase in construct means increase in meaning . And I recently heard this التلخيص في المبنى تلخيص في المعنى (hopefully the spelling right is right). It is supposed to say, 'summarising the construct leads to narrowing down the meaning, or just saying the essence'. One example is in the story of Musa a.s.
Several times as Mu...
Ver más
6
4
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 26:61-62, 20:77
'Be a warrior, not a worrier'
Reading this quote reminded me of these two ayat:
33
4
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 26:61-63, 20:77
I never thought about this until I read the tafseer today: Not only did God part the Red Sea so that Musa (a) and his people could miraculously pass through a huge body of water - He also made it a dry path, as stated in Surah Taha.
A dry path! Not a muddy path that one would expect from land that was previously covered by water.
Glory be to our Lord - The All Mighty, The Merciful, The Generous! The One who blesses us with miracle upon a mirac...
Ver más
27
12
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente