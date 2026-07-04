Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tá-Há
75
20:75
ومن ياته مومنا قد عمل الصالحات فاولايك لهم الدرجات العلى ٧٥
وَمَن يَأْتِهِۦ مُؤْمِنًۭا قَدْ عَمِلَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمُ ٱلدَّرَجَـٰتُ ٱلْعُلَىٰ ٧٥
وَمَن
يَأۡتِهِۦ
مُؤۡمِنٗا
قَدۡ
عَمِلَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلدَّرَجَٰتُ
ٱلۡعُلَىٰ
٧٥
En cambio, quien se presente ante su Señor creyendo en Él y habiendo obrado rectamente, obtendrá los más altos grados [en el Paraíso].
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Sura 108 y Aleya 5:85, 20:75-76, 10:9, 47:15
Next time you go for a hike near a river or stream, take a few minutes (if it's safe!) to close your eyes, and imagine that you are hearing the rivers that flow in Jennah.
Imagine, for a moment, that all of the pain, fatigue, and heatbreak of this dunya has been removed from you and you can finally rest in a state of tranquility and bliss. Ask Allah to admit you into His paradise.
Then open your eyes and resume back on the path, knowing that yo...
Ver más
23
6
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente