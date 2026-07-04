Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tá-Há
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
Creemos en nuestro Señor, para que nos perdone nuestros pecados y los hechizos que nos obligaste a hacer. La recompensa de Dios es mejor y más duradera”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Ali Ali
Seguir
hace 48 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 20:73, 20:131, 42:36, 55:26-27, 28:60, 93:3
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I woke up today — Alhamdulillāh — not recalling a single dream.
But as the morning settled in, pieces came back to me.
And with them… a wave of nostalgia.
It was about my old friends.
From back in middle school —
the first time I ever truly felt what it meant to have friends.
Back then, I was still homeschooled.
In elementary school, I didn’t really feel the need to belong.
I wasn’t shy — I talked, I laughed —
but I nev...
Ver más
16
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente