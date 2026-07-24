Aleyas:
88
Lugar de revelación:
La Meca
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah focuses on proving the truth of the Prophet’s (ﷺ) mission and the inevitability of the Resurrection. It was revealed to break the arrogant denial of the Quraysh, primarily achieved by recounting the struggles and rewards of Prophets David and Job. It establishes that all human misery stems from the primordial arrogance of Satan, contrasting the judgment awaiting the oppressors with the reward reserved for the pious.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by unanimous agreement.
Context: The surah was revealed during the final illness of the Prophet’s uncle, Abū Ṭālib, around the tenth year of the Prophethood (around three years before the Hijrah). The revelation occurred after the Quraysh leaders asked the Prophet (ﷺ) to compromise, leading to the immediate descent of the opening ayahs condemning their prideful rejection of Monotheism.
Chronology: It is counted as the 38th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Qamar and before al-Aʿrāf.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah's established name is "Sūrat Ṣād," named after the opening letter. It is also sometimes called "Sūrat Dāwūd," due to the emphasis on his story and righteous rule.
Virtue: Some early Muslims referred to it as "Qalb al-Qur’an" (Heart of the Quran), though this title is more famously applied to Yā-Sīn.
Ayah Count: 86 ayahs (Ḥijāz/Shām/Baṣrah) or 88 (Kūfah).
Surah Overview: