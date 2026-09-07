Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
(and there is no God (worthy of worship) except Allah, the One, the Irresistible,) means, He Alone has subjugated and controlled everything.
(The Lord of the heavens and the earth and all that is between them,) means, He is the Sovereign of all that and is in control of it.
(the Almighty, the Oft-Forgiving.) means, He is Oft-Forgiving as well as being Almighty and All-Powerful.
(Say: "That (this Qur'an) is a great news,") means, `something very important, which is that Allah has sent me to you.
(From which you turn away!) means, `you neglect it.'
(I had no knowledge of the chiefs (angels) on high when they were disputing and discussing. ) meaning, `were it not for the divine revelation, how could I have known about the dispute of the chiefs on high (the angels)' This refers to their dispute concerning Adam, peace be upon him, and how Iblis refused to prostrate to him and argued with his Lord because He preferred him (Adam) over him. This is what Allah says: