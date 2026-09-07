In verse 52, it was said: وَعِندَهُمْ قَاصِرَاتُ الطَّرْفِ أَتْرَابٌ (and in their company there will be females restricting their glances ] to their husbands, and[ of matching ages.). Meant by these are the Hurs or Houris of Jannah (referred to, fondly enough for some people, even as 'nymphs of Paradise' ). Being of matching ages could mean that they will be of the same age as among themselves. And it could also mean that they will be of the same age as their spouses. In the first situation, if they were of the same age, the good thing. about it would be that they would be relating to each other in mutual amity as friends, and not as 'the other woman' something very welcome for spouses.
Consideration of matching age between spouses is better
Then there is the other situation. If being of the same age is taken to mean that spouses will be of the same age, the good thing about it would be that there would be temperamental harmony between them, and they will have consideration for each other's preferences. This tells us that consideration should be made to keep ages of spouses matched, for it generates mutual love, and makes the relationship of marriage pleasant and permanent.