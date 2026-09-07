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Tafsir: Sád 38:61
Sád
61
38:61
قالوا ربنا من قدم لنا هاذا فزده عذابا ضعفا في النار ٦١
قَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَا مَن قَدَّمَ لَنَا هَـٰذَا فَزِدْهُ عَذَابًۭا ضِعْفًۭا فِى ٱلنَّارِ ٦١
قَالُواْ
ﳖ
رَبَّنَا
ﳗ
مَن
ﳘ
قَدَّمَ
ﳙ
لَنَا
ﳚ
هَٰذَا
ﳛ
فَزِدۡهُ
ﳜ
عَذَابٗا
ﳝ
ضِعۡفٗا
ﳞ
فِي
ﳟ
ٱلنَّارِ
ﳠ
٦١
ﳡ
Dirán [los seguidores]: “¡Señor nuestro! Duplícales el castigo del Fuego a quienes nos arrastraron a esto”.
Tafsires
Capas
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Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
ثم دعوا على المغوين لهم، فـ
{ قَالُوا رَبَّنَا مَنْ قَدَّمَ لَنَا هَذَا فَزِدْهُ عَذَابًا ضِعْفًا فِي النَّارِ }
وقال في الآية الأخرى:
{ قَالَ لِكُلٍّ ضِعْفٌ وَلَكِنْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ }
.