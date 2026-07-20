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Sábá'
8
34:8
افترى على الله كذبا ام به جنة بل الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة في العذاب والضلال البعيد ٨
أَفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًا أَم بِهِۦ جِنَّةٌۢ ۗ بَلِ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ فِى ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلضَّلَـٰلِ ٱلْبَعِيدِ ٨
أَفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبًا
أَم
بِهِۦ
جِنَّةُۢۗ
بَلِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
فِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلضَّلَٰلِ
ٱلۡبَعِيدِ
٨
inventa mentiras y se las atribuye a Dios, o está loco?” Pero los que no creen en la otra vida sufrirán el castigo porque están sumidos en un extravío profundo.
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Aleya 34:8
Bismillah
Many people think punishment is something that comes later, after death, after judgment. Something dramatic and unmistakable. But the Qur’an teaches us something deeper. It tells us that some people are already in punishment, even while they walk among us, even while life appears normal.
Allah says in Surah Saba, “Rather, those who do not believe in the Hereafter are in punishment and far astray.”
Notice the words carefully. It does...
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