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Sábá'
7
34:7
وقال الذين كفروا هل ندلكم على رجل ينبيكم اذا مزقتم كل ممزق انكم لفي خلق جديد ٧
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ هَلْ نَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَىٰ رَجُلٍۢ يُنَبِّئُكُمْ إِذَا مُزِّقْتُمْ كُلَّ مُمَزَّقٍ إِنَّكُمْ لَفِى خَلْقٍۢ جَدِيدٍ ٧
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
هَلۡ
نَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
رَجُلٖ
يُنَبِّئُكُمۡ
إِذَا
مُزِّقۡتُمۡ
كُلَّ
مُمَزَّقٍ
إِنَّكُمۡ
لَفِي
خَلۡقٖ
جَدِيدٍ
٧
Dicen los que se negaron a creer [burlándose]: “¿Quieren que les mostremos un hombre [Mujámmad] que anuncia que luego de haber sido desintegrados completamente [en las tumbas] serán resucitados,
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Aleya 17:98, 17:49, 2:259, 34:7
How will you be transformed this Ramadan? How will you be different at the end vs how you began?
Even if you are in doubt about your ability to change yourself, don't doubt Allah's ability to change you, like the disbelievers who doubted Allah's ability to bring them back to life. Surely He is capable of transforming us while we are still alive too! Let's use these remaining nights of Ramadan to plead to Him to make us better and move forward do...
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