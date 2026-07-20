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Sábá'
37
34:37
وما اموالكم ولا اولادكم بالتي تقربكم عندنا زلفى الا من امن وعمل صالحا فاولايك لهم جزاء الضعف بما عملوا وهم في الغرفات امنون ٣٧
وَمَآ أَمْوَٰلُكُمْ وَلَآ أَوْلَـٰدُكُم بِٱلَّتِى تُقَرِّبُكُمْ عِندَنَا زُلْفَىٰٓ إِلَّا مَنْ ءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ جَزَآءُ ٱلضِّعْفِ بِمَا عَمِلُوا۟ وَهُمْ فِى ٱلْغُرُفَـٰتِ ءَامِنُونَ ٣٧
وَمَآ
أَمۡوَٰلُكُمۡ
وَلَآ
أَوۡلَٰدُكُم
بِٱلَّتِي
تُقَرِّبُكُمۡ
عِندَنَا
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلضِّعۡفِ
بِمَا
عَمِلُواْ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡغُرُفَٰتِ
ءَامِنُونَ
٣٧
Sepan que no son ni sus bienes materiales ni sus hijos los que los acercan a Mí, sino que quienes crean y obren rectamente recibirán una recompensa multiplicada por sus obras, y morarán seguros en habitaciones elevadas [del Paraíso].
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Aleya 34:37
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Capitalise.
Allah gave us wealth in this world, but we focus and invest upon the house that we will indefinitely be leaving soon behind. Within the grave we will be wishing that we had donated more in charity, it is this part of our wealth that would have followed us into the next dwelling. By our charity we would have furnished and illuminated our next abode. But our focus did not go ...
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