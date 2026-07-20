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3
34:3
وقال الذين كفروا لا تاتينا الساعة قل بلى وربي لتاتينكم عالم الغيب لا يعزب عنه مثقال ذرة في السماوات ولا في الارض ولا اصغر من ذالك ولا اكبر الا في كتاب مبين ٣
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَا تَأْتِينَا ٱلسَّاعَةُ ۖ قُلْ بَلَىٰ وَرَبِّى لَتَأْتِيَنَّكُمْ عَـٰلِمِ ٱلْغَيْبِ ۖ لَا يَعْزُبُ عَنْهُ مِثْقَالُ ذَرَّةٍۢ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَلَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَآ أَصْغَرُ مِن ذَٰلِكَ وَلَآ أَكْبَرُ إِلَّا فِى كِتَـٰبٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَا
تَأۡتِينَا
ٱلسَّاعَةُۖ
قُلۡ
بَلَىٰ
وَرَبِّي
لَتَأۡتِيَنَّكُمۡ
عَٰلِمِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِۖ
لَا
يَعۡزُبُ
عَنۡهُ
مِثۡقَالُ
ذَرَّةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَآ
أَصۡغَرُ
مِن
ذَٰلِكَ
وَلَآ
أَكۡبَرُ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣
Dicen los que se negaron a creer: “No habrá Día del Juicio”. Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “¡Sí!, habrá, se los juro por mi Señor, Él es el Conocedor de lo oculto, no se Le escapa el conocimiento de la existencia de una pequeña partícula en los cielos o en la Tierra, ni existe nada menor ni mayor que no esté en un Libro evidente[1].
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Aleya 34:3
As you fly through the clouds, you realise all of it is a million droplets
A million droplets that together can relieve drought, nourish plants & humans alike and bring joy to many
That’s when you realise it’s the small deeds that together make a difference in the end
The tiny deeds you might not even remember might be the ones that win Allahs mercy and grant you admission into eternal bliss
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