Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Sábá'
2
34:2
يعلم ما يلج في الارض وما يخرج منها وما ينزل من السماء وما يعرج فيها وهو الرحيم الغفور ٢
يَعْلَمُ مَا يَلِجُ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا يَخْرُجُ مِنْهَا وَمَا يَنزِلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا يَعْرُجُ فِيهَا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٢
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يَلِجُ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
يَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهَا
وَمَا
يَنزِلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
يَعۡرُجُ
فِيهَاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
٢
Sabe lo que ingresa en la tierra[1] y lo que surge de ella. Lo que desciende del cielo y lo que sube hacia él[2]. Él es el Misericordioso, el Perdonador.
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Rumana Ayesha
Seguir
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 34:2
As I came across Surah Saba, Ayah 2, I noticed that Allah calls Himself Raheem (Most Merciful) before Ghafoor (Most Forgiving), which is not the usual order. Typically, we see Ghafoor followed by Raheem. As I pondered, this made me realize something profound—His mercy is always present, even before I make mistakes. He guides me, protects me, and blesses me every day, helping me avoid sin in the first place. And when I do fail, His forgiveness is ...
Ver más
7
2
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 34:1-2
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
This part of ayah 34:2 made me think of the millions of planes, passengers, and packages that ascend and descend to and from the sky every year. It reminds me of that helpless feeling I have as a human being when my luggage gets lost or misplaced. I am so weak, and my knowledge is so limited, whereas my Lord is the All Wise and All-Aware (Al-Hakeem, Al-Khabir)
Thank you, Allah, f...
Ver más
30
9
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente