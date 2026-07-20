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Sábá'
15
34:15
لقد كان لسبا في مسكنهم اية جنتان عن يمين وشمال كلوا من رزق ربكم واشكروا له بلدة طيبة ورب غفور ١٥
لَقَدْ كَانَ لِسَبَإٍۢ فِى مَسْكَنِهِمْ ءَايَةٌۭ ۖ جَنَّتَانِ عَن يَمِينٍۢ وَشِمَالٍۢ ۖ كُلُوا۟ مِن رِّزْقِ رَبِّكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لَهُۥ ۚ بَلْدَةٌۭ طَيِّبَةٌۭ وَرَبٌّ غَفُورٌۭ ١٥
لَقَدۡ
كَانَ
لِسَبَإٖ
فِي
مَسۡكَنِهِمۡ
ءَايَةٞۖ
جَنَّتَانِ
عَن
يَمِينٖ
وَشِمَالٖۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
رَبِّكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لَهُۥۚ
بَلۡدَةٞ
طَيِّبَةٞ
وَرَبٌّ
غَفُورٞ
١٥
Las moradas de Saba eran un signo [de las gracias de Dios]: poseían dos huertos, uno [en un valle] a la izquierda y otro a la derecha. [Les dije:] “Coman del sustento de su Señor y agradézcanle. Tienen una buena tierra, y [si son agradecidos, sepan que] su Señor es Perdonador”.
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Aleya 34:15
This verse is a powerful reminder that the more blessings we receive, the more we should turn to Allah in gratitude. Abundance is not just a gift—it’s a test of the heart. Comfort should soften and humble us, not harden us. It all depends on how we use what we’ve been given.
If comfort and ease remind us of Allah, moisten our tongues with His remembrance, and turn our hearts toward Him—then it is a blessing. But if these gifts distract us from H...
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