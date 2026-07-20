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Sábá'
12
34:12
ولسليمان الريح غدوها شهر ورواحها شهر واسلنا له عين القطر ومن الجن من يعمل بين يديه باذن ربه ومن يزغ منهم عن امرنا نذقه من عذاب السعير ١٢
وَلِسُلَيْمَـٰنَ ٱلرِّيحَ غُدُوُّهَا شَهْرٌۭ وَرَوَاحُهَا شَهْرٌۭ ۖ وَأَسَلْنَا لَهُۥ عَيْنَ ٱلْقِطْرِ ۖ وَمِنَ ٱلْجِنِّ مَن يَعْمَلُ بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِۦ ۖ وَمَن يَزِغْ مِنْهُمْ عَنْ أَمْرِنَا نُذِقْهُ مِنْ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ١٢
وَلِسُلَيۡمَٰنَ
ٱلرِّيحَ
غُدُوُّهَا
شَهۡرٞ
وَرَوَاحُهَا
شَهۡرٞۖ
وَأَسَلۡنَا
لَهُۥ
عَيۡنَ
ٱلۡقِطۡرِۖ
وَمِنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
مَن
يَعۡمَلُ
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِ
بِإِذۡنِ
رَبِّهِۦۖ
وَمَن
يَزِغۡ
مِنۡهُمۡ
عَنۡ
أَمۡرِنَا
نُذِقۡهُ
مِنۡ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
١٢
Y a Salomón le sometí el viento para que recorriera la distancia que recorrería en un mes en las mañanas como en las tardes. E hice manar para él una fuente de cobre fundido. [También le sometí] los yinn que trabajaban para él por orden de su Señor. A quien de ellos se rebelara a Mi voluntad [y desobedeciera a Salomón], le hacía sufrir el castigo del Infierno.
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Aleya 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
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