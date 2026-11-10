وَاذْكُرْ فِي الْكِتَابِ إِدْرِيسَ "And mention in the Book (the story of) Idris." - 19:56. Sayyidna Idris (علیہ السلام) lived one thousand years before Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) and was among his ancestors. (Ruh ul-Ma` ani with reference to Mustadrak al-Hakim). He was the first Prophet after Sayyidna Adam (علیہ السلام) and Allah Ta’ ala bestowed upon him thirty books. (Abi zar- Zamkhashari). Sayyidna Idris (علیہ السلام) was the first man who was given the knowledge of astrology and mathematics through a miracle, (Bahr ul-Muhit). He was also the first man who learnt how to write with a pen, and also the first who invented stitching of cloth, people used to wear animal skins instead of clothes before his time. He also invented measurement tools for the first time. Making of weapons also started in his time and he used them in his wars - the Holy wars : جھاد)Jihad) against the descendents of Qabil (بنو قابیل) (Bahr ul-Muhit, Qurtubi, Mazhari, Ruh ul-Ma ani)