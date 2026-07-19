Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Luqmán
6
31:6
ومن الناس من يشتري لهو الحديث ليضل عن سبيل الله بغير علم ويتخذها هزوا اولايك لهم عذاب مهين ٦
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْتَرِى لَهْوَ ٱلْحَدِيثِ لِيُضِلَّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَيَتَّخِذَهَا هُزُوًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٦
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَشۡتَرِي
لَهۡوَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
لِيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
بِغَيۡرِ
عِلۡمٖ
وَيَتَّخِذَهَا
هُزُوًاۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٦
Entre la gente hay quienes se dedican, sin conocimiento [ni argumentos] a promover palabras vanas con el propósito de desviar a los demás del sendero de Dios, y se burlan [de la palabra de Dios]. Ellos tendrán un castigo humillante.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 31:6
﷽
But among humankind are those
who purchase amusing tales
to lead astray from the way of Allah
without any knowledge
and to make a mockery of it
For them is a degrading punishment (31:6)
In this time and age, we are witnessing a relentless surge of empty entertainment, wrapped up in superficial glitz and glamour.
The ever-expanding landscape of social media seems to be crafting stories, not for meaning or depth, but for the sake of amusement...
Ver más
12
1
Munther El-Alami
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
Ver más
10
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente