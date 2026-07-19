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Luqmán
4
31:4
الذين يقيمون الصلاة ويوتون الزكاة وهم بالاخرة هم يوقنون ٤
ٱلَّذِينَ يُقِيمُونَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَيُؤْتُونَ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَهُم بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ هُمْ يُوقِنُونَ ٤
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَيُؤۡتُونَ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
يُوقِنُونَ
٤
[Los que hacen el bien son aquellos que] hacen la oración, pagan el zakat y tienen certeza de la existencia de la otra vida.
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Munther El-Alami
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Referencias
Aleya 31:3-5
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
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