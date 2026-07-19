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Luqmán
33
31:33
يا ايها الناس اتقوا ربكم واخشوا يوما لا يجزي والد عن ولده ولا مولود هو جاز عن والده شييا ان وعد الله حق فلا تغرنكم الحياة الدنيا ولا يغرنكم بالله الغرور ٣٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ وَٱخْشَوْا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا يَجْزِى وَالِدٌ عَن وَلَدِهِۦ وَلَا مَوْلُودٌ هُوَ جَازٍ عَن وَالِدِهِۦ شَيْـًٔا ۚ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ فَلَا تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَلَا يَغُرَّنَّكُم بِٱللَّهِ ٱلْغَرُورُ ٣٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡ
وَٱخۡشَوۡاْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
يَجۡزِي
وَالِدٌ
عَن
وَلَدِهِۦ
وَلَا
مَوۡلُودٌ
هُوَ
جَازٍ
عَن
وَالِدِهِۦ
شَيۡـًٔاۚ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
فَلَا
تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَلَا
يَغُرَّنَّكُم
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡغَرُورُ
٣٣
¡Oh, gente! Teman a su Señor y [teman] el día en el que ningún padre pueda cargar las faltas de su hijo y ningún hijo pueda cargar las faltas de su padre[1]. Lo que Dios promete se cumple. Que no los engañen los placeres de la vida mundanal ni los engañe el Seductor [el demonio], alejándolos de Dios.
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Maryam Nazar
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hace 13 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 31:33
Most of us follow the warnings related to dunya carefully ....if there is rain forecast we take the precaution to carry an umbrella.If roads are slippery we drive very slowly.And also we warn our dear and near ones as well....
When people warn us about weather, traffic, or illness, we respond immediately. But when Allah, the Most Merciful, warns us for our own salvation and success , we delay, ignore, and become deluded by clinging on to dunya a...
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Sirotum Daud
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hace 18 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 31:33, 67:27-28
{ But when they see it approaching, the faces of those who disbelieve will be distressed, and it will be said, "This is that for which you used to call." } (Qur'an, 67:27)
For today, I want to reflect on a sense of what led to this moment for the disbelievers, so that we can get a sense of what first went wrong.
We're going to go back a little. When it was asked as to what army could aid us against the Most Merciful, it was said that the disbel...
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29
Azeem Iqbal
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hace 19 semanas
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Aleya 31:33
The Day is coming when the most powerful bond on earth, the love between a parent and a child, will not be able to transfer even a single moment of accountability. In a culture that places so much hope in connections, status, and the people around us, this ayah cuts through it all with quiet but urgent clarity. Whatever we carry into that Day, we carry alone, so let today be a day we invest in what truly matters. Do not let this life deceive you,...
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Khaleda Islam
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hace 5 años
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Aleya 31:33
31:33) People, be mindful of your Lord and fear a Day when a parent will not benefit his child, nor a child benefit his parent. Allah’s promise is true; so make sure this worldly life doesn’t deceive you, and make sure Satan, the main deceiver, doesn’t deceive you about Allah.
** Once upon a time, our parents/parent used to send us gifts and shipments. How thrilled were you when you opened them? It is now our turn to send the truly meaningful gi...
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