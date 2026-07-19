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25
31:25
ولين سالتهم من خلق السماوات والارض ليقولن الله قل الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٥
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٥
وَلَئِن
سَأَلۡتَهُم
مَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ٱللَّهُۚ
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٥
Si les preguntas [a los idólatras]: “¿Quién creó los cielos y la Tierra?” Responderán: “¡Dios!” Diles: “¡Alabado sea Dios!” Pero la mayoría de la gente lo ignora[1].
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
R. Ebied
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hace 4 años
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Referencias
Aleya 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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