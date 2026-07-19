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21
31:21
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان الشيطان يدعوهم الى عذاب السعير ٢١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ يَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٢١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
يَدۡعُوهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٢١
[A estos] cuando se les dice: “Sigan lo que Dios ha revelado”, responden: “Nosotros seguimos la tradición de nuestros padres”. ¿[La seguirían] Incluso si el demonio los arrastrara al castigo del Infierno?
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A Siddiqui
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hace 5 años
·
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Aleya 40:42, 12:108, 35:6, 16:125, 10:25, 31:21
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
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Sirotum Daud
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hace 19 semanas
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Aleya 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
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