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Luqmán
19
31:19
واقصد في مشيك واغضض من صوتك ان انكر الاصوات لصوت الحمير ١٩
وَٱقْصِدْ فِى مَشْيِكَ وَٱغْضُضْ مِن صَوْتِكَ ۚ إِنَّ أَنكَرَ ٱلْأَصْوَٰتِ لَصَوْتُ ٱلْحَمِيرِ ١٩
وَٱقۡصِدۡ
فِي
مَشۡيِكَ
وَٱغۡضُضۡ
مِن
صَوۡتِكَۚ
إِنَّ
أَنكَرَ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَٰتِ
لَصَوۡتُ
ٱلۡحَمِيرِ
١٩
Sé modesto en tu andar y habla sereno, que el ruido más desagradable es el rebuzno del asno”.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Khalisa M.
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hace 2 semanas
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Aleya 31:19
In Prophetic medicine, we’re taught that the body benefits from regular, moderate exercise because it preserves good health.
Moderate exercise is described as movement that warms the organs, dissolves waste products, and leaves the body feeling light and active. It’s enough to make the skin red and glow but when sweating begins, that’s the time to stop. Anything beyond that is considered heavy exercise.
Reading this made me think of Allah’s wo...
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24
3
Rayaan Shafi
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hace 12 semanas
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Aleya 4:114, 31:19, 33:70, 17:53
The way that you speak has a strong effect on others (interpersonal) and on your own self as well (intrapersonal), but the Quran takes it further than that, because it tells us that the way we speak and what we say are first and foremost a duty towards Allah SWT.
For example, through Luqman (in 31:19) Allah tells us to speak with a moderate tone of voice, and in other verses He tells us to avoid gossip and backbiting and therefore pretty much a...
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Rayaan Shafi
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hace 46 semanas
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Aleya 31:19, 49:2-3
One criticism that I get sometimes is that I don't talk loud enough for people to hear me easily. Sometimes I have to repeat a word or a sentence to let the other person know what I have said. I don't really know why I talk like that but maybe it's just a part of my personality and I've been like that for a long time.
In front of my brothers, cousins, and younger people that I talk to, I talk in a free and natural way - my voice isn't so low. Bu...
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25
9
Khaleda Begum
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hace 5 años
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Aleya 31:19
#LiveByTheAyah
#Relationship
#Parenting
In this ayah Allah first gave the solution or root cause of the problem, then commanded to stop certain behavior.
Most of the time we yell because of our hurry sickness. When we are overworked, tired and burdened ourselves with infinite to do list, we make ourselves sick with hurry sickness. Always in rush. Even the routine work we do in rush, as if we are going to miss the train. This is very common in ...
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1
A Siddiqui
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hace 6 años
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Aleya 31:19, 62:5
Whenever I hear this ayah, I wonder what makes the braying of a donkey so unique. I did a little research:
'The braying of donkeys is a distinct sound, recognizable by anyone who's heard the characteristic hee-haw even once. The sound is unique among the equids because donkeys have an ability that horses and zebras lack: they can vocalize while they’re breathing in as well as while they’re breathing out.
According to research published by the ...
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22
14
Sirotum Daud
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hace 19 semanas
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Aleya 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
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Sirotum Daud
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hace 22 semanas
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Aleya 67:3-4, 31:18-20
{ Strange are the ways of a believer for there is good in every affair of his and this is not the case with anyone else except in the case of a believer... } (Sahih Muslim, 2999)
I once asked a revert who'd declared his belief on that very day something. Teach me something from what you know. There is good in the affairs of a believer, and I thought he could teach me something of purity.
I didn't expect this single question to have overwhelmed ...
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Munther El-Alami
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 31:16-19
﷽
Reflecting on the verses from Luqman’s advice to his son, we are reminded of Allah’s infinite knowledge and awareness. Even if something as small as a mustard seed were hidden deep within a rock or scattered in the vastness of the heavens or the earth, Allah would bring it forth.
Nothing escapes Him, no matter how insignificant or hidden it may seem.
Luqman advises his son to establish prayer, encourage good, and patiently endure challenges....
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Razia Zahra
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hace 4 años
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Aleya 31:18-19
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I like buying gifts for people, or at least I thought I did. It so happened that I had bought a few gifts for the same person several times to receive no response. If I am being honest I felt quite hurt. This led me to feel upset with the recipient.
When you regularly reflect upon the Qur’an, you incline to check upon your heart more. I asked myself ‘what is it that I am really angry about...
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