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11
31:11
هاذا خلق الله فاروني ماذا خلق الذين من دونه بل الظالمون في ضلال مبين ١١
هَـٰذَا خَلْقُ ٱللَّهِ فَأَرُونِى مَاذَا خَلَقَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن دُونِهِۦ ۚ بَلِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١١
هَٰذَا
خَلۡقُ
ٱللَّهِ
فَأَرُونِي
مَاذَا
خَلَقَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦۚ
بَلِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
١١
Esa es la creación de Dios, muéstrenme qué han creado sus dioses. Los injustos [que adoran a otros en lugar de Dios] están en un claro extravío.
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Munther El-Alami
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hace 2 años
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Referencias
Aleya 31:10-11
Creation is a sufficient proof of The Creator.
Allah ﷻ says about the skies, earth, mountains, stability, animals, rain, and vegetation that all of this is His creation. Then challenges the disbelievers to put forth the creation of anything else.
What struck me is that people struggle with theoretical Atheist arguments - sometimes for years. I remember in college it was impressed upon us that you had to be smart to be a true atheist; you had t...
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Aaisha Shahany
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hace 6 años
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Referencias
Aleya 6:99, 31:20, 32:7, 95:3-4, 31:10-11
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
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