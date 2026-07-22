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11:113
ولا تركنوا الى الذين ظلموا فتمسكم النار وما لكم من دون الله من اولياء ثم لا تنصرون ١١٣
وَلَا تَرْكَنُوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ فَتَمَسَّكُمُ ٱلنَّارُ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَآءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنصَرُونَ ١١٣

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No se inclinen hacia los opresores[1] [aceptando su injusticia], porque [si lo hacen] los alcanzará el Fuego, y no tendrán protector fuera de Dios ni serán socorridos. 1
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