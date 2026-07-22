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Traducción
11:113
ولا تركنوا الى الذين ظلموا فتمسكم النار وما لكم من دون الله من اولياء ثم لا تنصرون ١١٣
وَلَا تَرْكَنُوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ فَتَمَسَّكُمُ ٱلنَّارُ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَآءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنصَرُونَ ١١٣
وَلَا
تَرۡكَنُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
فَتَمَسَّكُمُ
ٱلنَّارُ
وَمَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنۡ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
ثُمَّ
لَا
تُنصَرُونَ
١١٣
No se inclinen hacia los opresores[1] [aceptando su injusticia], porque [si lo hacen] los alcanzará el Fuego, y no tendrán protector fuera de Dios ni serán socorridos.
1
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
11:113
ولا تركنوا الى الذين ظلموا فتمسكم النار وما لكم من دون الله من اولياء ثم لا تنصرون ١١٣
وَلَا تَرْكَنُوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ فَتَمَسَّكُمُ ٱلنَّارُ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَآءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنصَرُونَ ١١٣
وَلَا
تَرۡكَنُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
فَتَمَسَّكُمُ
ٱلنَّارُ
وَمَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنۡ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
ثُمَّ
لَا
تُنصَرُونَ
١١٣
No se inclinen hacia los opresores[1] [aceptando su injusticia], porque [si lo hacen] los alcanzará el Fuego, y no tendrán protector fuera de Dios ni serán socorridos.
1
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.