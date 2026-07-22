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11:106
فاما الذين شقوا ففي النار لهم فيها زفير وشهيق ١٠٦
فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ شَقُوا۟ فَفِى ٱلنَّارِ لَهُمْ فِيهَا زَفِيرٌۭ وَشَهِيقٌ ١٠٦

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Los desdichados estarán en el Infierno, donde se oirán sus alaridos y sollozos.
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