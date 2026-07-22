Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Traducción
11:106
فاما الذين شقوا ففي النار لهم فيها زفير وشهيق ١٠٦
فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ شَقُوا۟ فَفِى ٱلنَّارِ لَهُمْ فِيهَا زَفِيرٌۭ وَشَهِيقٌ ١٠٦
فَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
شَقُواْ
فَفِي
ٱلنَّارِ
لَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
زَفِيرٞ
وَشَهِيقٌ
١٠٦
Los desdichados estarán en el Infierno, donde se oirán sus alaridos y sollozos.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
11:106
فاما الذين شقوا ففي النار لهم فيها زفير وشهيق ١٠٦
فَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ شَقُوا۟ فَفِى ٱلنَّارِ لَهُمْ فِيهَا زَفِيرٌۭ وَشَهِيقٌ ١٠٦
فَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
شَقُواْ
فَفِي
ٱلنَّارِ
لَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
زَفِيرٞ
وَشَهِيقٌ
١٠٦
Los desdichados estarán en el Infierno, donde se oirán sus alaridos y sollozos.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.