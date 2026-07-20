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33
35:33
جنات عدن يدخلونها يحلون فيها من اساور من ذهب ولولوا ولباسهم فيها حرير ٣٣
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ يَدْخُلُونَهَا يُحَلَّوْنَ فِيهَا مِنْ أَسَاوِرَ مِن ذَهَبٍۢ وَلُؤْلُؤًۭا ۖ وَلِبَاسُهُمْ فِيهَا حَرِيرٌۭ ٣٣
جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
يَدۡخُلُونَهَا
يُحَلَّوۡنَ
فِيهَا
مِنۡ
أَسَاوِرَ
مِن
ذَهَبٖ
وَلُؤۡلُؤٗاۖ
وَلِبَاسُهُمۡ
فِيهَا
حَرِيرٞ
٣٣
Ingresarán por ello en los Jardines del Edén, allí serán engalanados con pulseras de oro y perlas, y sus vestiduras serán de seda.
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Aleya 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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