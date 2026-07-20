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13
35:13
يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير ١٣
يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ ١٣
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦ
مَا
يَمۡلِكُونَ
مِن
قِطۡمِيرٍ
١٣
[Dios] hace que la noche se funda en el día y que el día se funda en la noche, sometió el Sol y la Luna, cada uno transcurre por una órbita prefijada. Él es Dios, su Señor; Suyo es el reino, pero los ídolos que ustedes invocan fuera de Él no poseen absolutamente nada, ni siquiera el pellejo de un hueso de dátil.
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A Siddiqui
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hace 3 años
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Aleya 22:61, 31:29, 35:13, 57:6
I think about these verses when my kids are having a hard time waking up in the morning. I feel bad about having to turn their lights on because it makes their eyes scrunch up from the the light suddenly shining on their faces.
I heard a lecture where the speaker was saying that God could have designed the world to transition from day to night, and night to day like the sudden flipping of a switch. But He was so Merciful to the creation that he ...
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Aleya 35:13
We all seem to be chasing contrasting things as per our goals, but there is one thing which we all crave for — and that is the feeling of 'contentment'. We often feel satisfied, but it only lasts for a short period of time. Perhaps, this is because we are seeking contentment in people and materialism.
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