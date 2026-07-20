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11
35:11
والله خلقكم من تراب ثم من نطفة ثم جعلكم ازواجا وما تحمل من انثى ولا تضع الا بعلمه وما يعمر من معمر ولا ينقص من عمره الا في كتاب ان ذالك على الله يسير ١١
وَٱللَّهُ خَلَقَكُم مِّن تُرَابٍۢ ثُمَّ مِن نُّطْفَةٍۢ ثُمَّ جَعَلَكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا ۚ وَمَا تَحْمِلُ مِنْ أُنثَىٰ وَلَا تَضَعُ إِلَّا بِعِلْمِهِۦ ۚ وَمَا يُعَمَّرُ مِن مُّعَمَّرٍۢ وَلَا يُنقَصُ مِنْ عُمُرِهِۦٓ إِلَّا فِى كِتَـٰبٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ يَسِيرٌۭ ١١
وَٱللَّهُ
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
تُرَابٖ
ثُمَّ
مِن
نُّطۡفَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗاۚ
وَمَا
تَحۡمِلُ
مِنۡ
أُنثَىٰ
وَلَا
تَضَعُ
إِلَّا
بِعِلۡمِهِۦۚ
وَمَا
يُعَمَّرُ
مِن
مُّعَمَّرٖ
وَلَا
يُنقَصُ
مِنۡ
عُمُرِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٍۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَسِيرٞ
١١
Dios creó [a Adán] de la tierra, luego [a toda su descendencia] de un óvulo fecundado, luego los hace pares [hombre y mujer]. Ninguna mujer concibe ni da a luz sin que Él tenga conocimiento. A nadie se le alarga ni se le acorta la vida sin que ello conste en un Libro[1]. Eso es fácil para Dios.
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Parveen Ahmed
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hace 4 años
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Referencias
Aleya 30:22, 35:11
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
part
#2
This is the continuation of the previous post . If anyone is wondering why earth is mentioned here!! There are different colors of the earth too . If it’s body of water it’s blue or brown and if it’s soil then there are different types too. Black, Red, White, Green, Brown are the various colors of soil I know. Allah even mentions different streaks of mountains too in Quran ...
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