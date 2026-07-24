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52:27
فمن الله علينا ووقانا عذاب السموم ٢٧
فَمَنَّ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْنَا وَوَقَىٰنَا عَذَابَ ٱلسَّمُومِ ٢٧
فَمَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَوَقَىٰنَا
عَذَابَ
ٱلسَّمُومِ
٢٧
pero Dios nos agració y nos preservó del tormento del Fuego.
Tafsires
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Reflexiones.
52:27
فمن الله علينا ووقانا عذاب السموم ٢٧
فَمَنَّ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْنَا وَوَقَىٰنَا عَذَابَ ٱلسَّمُومِ ٢٧
فَمَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَوَقَىٰنَا
عَذَابَ
ٱلسَّمُومِ
٢٧
pero Dios nos agració y nos preservó del tormento del Fuego.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.