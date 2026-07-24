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52:26
قالوا انا كنا قبل في اهلنا مشفقين ٢٦
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا كُنَّا قَبْلُ فِىٓ أَهْلِنَا مُشْفِقِينَ ٢٦

٢٦

Dirán: “Cuando estábamos viviendo junto a nuestra familia, teníamos temor[1], 1
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