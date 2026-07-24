Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
52:25
واقبل بعضهم على بعض يتساءلون ٢٥
وَأَقْبَلَ بَعْضُهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ يَتَسَآءَلُونَ ٢٥

٢٥

Y [los bienaventurados] se preguntarán unos a otros[1]. 1
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