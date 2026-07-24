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52:18
فاكهين بما اتاهم ربهم ووقاهم ربهم عذاب الجحيم ١٨
فَـٰكِهِينَ بِمَآ ءَاتَىٰهُمْ رَبُّهُمْ وَوَقَىٰهُمْ رَبُّهُمْ عَذَابَ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ١٨
فَٰكِهِينَ
بِمَآ
ءَاتَىٰهُمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
وَوَقَىٰهُمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
عَذَابَ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
١٨
Disfrutando lo que su Señor les conceda. Su Señor los salvó del castigo del Infierno.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
52:18
فاكهين بما اتاهم ربهم ووقاهم ربهم عذاب الجحيم ١٨
فَـٰكِهِينَ بِمَآ ءَاتَىٰهُمْ رَبُّهُمْ وَوَقَىٰهُمْ رَبُّهُمْ عَذَابَ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ١٨
فَٰكِهِينَ
بِمَآ
ءَاتَىٰهُمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
وَوَقَىٰهُمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
عَذَابَ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
١٨
Disfrutando lo que su Señor les conceda. Su Señor los salvó del castigo del Infierno.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.