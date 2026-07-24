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52:18
فاكهين بما اتاهم ربهم ووقاهم ربهم عذاب الجحيم ١٨
فَـٰكِهِينَ بِمَآ ءَاتَىٰهُمْ رَبُّهُمْ وَوَقَىٰهُمْ رَبُّهُمْ عَذَابَ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ١٨

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Disfrutando lo que su Señor les conceda. Su Señor los salvó del castigo del Infierno.
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