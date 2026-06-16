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Ash-Shuará
103
26:103
ان في ذالك لاية وما كان اكثرهم مومنين ١٠٣
إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ ۖ وَمَا كَانَ أَكْثَرُهُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ١٠٣
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En esto hay un signo, pero la mayoría de ellos no eran creyentes.
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Tafseer Al-Baghawi
"إن في ذلك لآية وما كان أكثرهم مؤمنين"
.